India vs New Zealand 1st T20I 2017: A Look at Some Numbers Ahead of The Delhi T20I

Ahead of the series opener, we take a look at some important numbers like head to head record in T20Is between the two countries.

New Delhi: Highly competitive three-match One-Day International (ODI) series between India and New Zealand has made sure that the two teams will be in no mood to give away an inch in the T20I series. After ODIs, India faces Kiwis in three-match T20I series, starting today (November 01).

The preceding ODI series saw both India and New Zealand play competitive cricket. After New Zealand took the opening lead, India bounced back to make it one each. And then in the series decider, we witnessed a thrilling contest. And now both teams will be looking to show their ruthless side in the game’s shortest format.

Head-to-Head: Believe it or not, India have never won a T20I against New Zealand. The two sides have met each other five times, with Blackcaps winning all five matches. This includes two matches in India.

Last Meeting: The last time these two sides met in a T20I match was during the World T20 2016 in India. New Zealand successfully defeated a paltry score of 126 by bundling out India for 79. Mitchell Santner took 4/11 during the match.

Highest Individual Score: Former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum’s 91 is the highest individual score in a T20I match involving India and New Zealand. McCullum scored 91 off just 55 balls and during his stay smashed 11 fours and three sixes.

Best Bowling Figures: Santner’s 4/11 during the aforementioned World T20 2016 match are the best bowling figures in a T20I involving India and New Zealand.

Highest Total: During the inaugural World T20 in 2007, New Zealand posted 190 in allotted 20 overs. It remains the highest team total in an India-New Zealand T20I encounter.

Lowest Total: As mentioned earlier, during the last meeting in T20Is between these two sides, India were bundled out for just 79 while chasing 127. It is the lowest team total involving India and New Zealand.