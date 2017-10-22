New Delhi: India takes on New Zealand in the first of three-match One-Day Internationals (ODIs) in Mumbai. The hosts are fresh from a series win against Australia and will be looking to extend their winning run over New Zealand as well. In a short ODI series, it is important and effective to take an early lead and both teams will be hoping for a win.

The first match takes place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and the high scoring game is on cards. At Wankhede New Zealand have played two ODIs, winning one of them. India comes into the match as the favourite and has been in good form. New Zealand, however, will be in action for the first time post-Champions Trophy.

Meanwhile, India’s captain Virat Kohli is playing his 200th ODI and he will be keen to make it a memorable one. India have brought in Dinesh Karthik for this series and looks like he will get his opportunity to bat in the middle-order.

With Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma set to open the innings, chances are Ajinkya Rahane will have to warm the bench. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah will continue to lead the attack with Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal as two spinners. It will be interesting to see whenever Axar Patel gets the game or not.

Teams:

India (From): Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli(c), Kedar Jadhav, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, MS Dhoni(w), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Dinesh Karthik.

New Zealand (From): Martin Guptill, Tom Latham(w), Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, George Worker, Colin Munro, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Colin de Grandhomme, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Tom Bruce, Glenn Phillips, Adam Milne, Matt Henry.