India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Live Streaming: Get IND vs NZ Live Stream And Telecast Details

New Delhi: India vs New Zealand three-match One-Day International (ODI) begins with the first match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The two sides faced each other last year as well. India won that series 3-2 and this year, Kiwis will be hoping for a better result.

Past champions trophy, team India have been on a success route. Series wins against Windies, Sri Lanka and recently against Australia are proof of that. The Virat Kohli-led side has won nine out of last ten ODIs and against Kiwis will look to continue their good run.

Head to head India and New Zealand have faced each other in 98 ODIs, with the former winning 49 matches. Unsurprisingly, when it comes to matches in India, the home team’s record looks impressive with 24 wins out of 32 matches.

India (From): Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli(c), Kedar Jadhav, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, MS Dhoni(w), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Dinesh Karthik.

New Zealand (From): Martin Guptill, Tom Latham(w), Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, George Worker, Colin Munro, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Colin de Grandhomme, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Tom Bruce, Glenn Phillips, Adam Milne, Matt Henry.