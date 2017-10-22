India vs New Zealand 1st ODI 2017: A Look at Some Numbers Ahead of the Mumbai ODI

Ahead of the series opener, we take a look at some important numbers like the head-to-head record in ODIs between these two teams.

New Delhi: After Australia, it is New Zealand’s turn to face India. The Kiwis will be in India for three-match One-Day International (ODI) series and as many T20Is. New Zealand’s India tour kicks off with the first ODI in Mumbai today (October 22).

In a three-match series, there is little opportunity to bounce back if you go down in the first game. So, both India and New Zealand will be looking to take an early lead in the series. India comes into the match having defeated Windies, Sri Lanka and Australia. New Zealand, on the other hand, will be in action for the first time after the ICC Champions Trophy in June.

India vs New Zealand: Virat Kohli Set to Play 200th ODI in Mumbai More

Ahead of the series opener, we take a look at some important numbers like the head-to-head record in ODIs between these two teams.

Head-to-Head: There is little to separate the two when it comes to head-to-head record between the two nations. In 98 ODIs played between India and New Zealand, the former has won 49 while Kiwis have emerged victorious in 43 matches.

Last Meeting: The last time these two met in ODIs was in Visakhapatnam last year around the same time. India won the contest by 190 runs after New Zealand were bowled out for 79 runs while chasing 270. In this match, Amit Mishra claimed impressive figures of 5/18.

Highest Total: India’s 392/4 in Christchurch in 2009 remains the highest total between these two sides. Thanks to Sachin Tendulkar’s 163 and half-centuries by Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni India managed to post such a mammoth total. It was a high-scoring game as New Zealand fought back but managed only 334 and fell short of the target by 58 runs.

Lowest Total: As mentioned earlier, during the last meeting between these two teams New Zealand were bundled out for just 79 runs. That is the lowest total in an ODI involving India and New Zealand.

India vs New Zealand: Sourav Ganguly Believes Home Team Needs to Be Cautious Against Kiwi Spinners More

Highest Individual Score: Sachin Tendulkar scored unbeaten 186 in Hyderabad in 1999 and that remains the highest score by a batsman during India vs New Zealand ODI.

Best Bowling Figures: In 2005, Shane Bond took 6/19 during a triangular series match in Bulawayo. These figures remain the best in an ODI involving India and New Zealand. Top four batsmen; Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Venugopal Rao and Rahul Dravid were all victim of Bond’s pace.