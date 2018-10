India took the lead in the series against West Indies by winning the 4th One Day International by mammoth 224 runs. Two centuries by Indian batsmen Rohit Sharma and Ambati Rayudu took the team to a massive total of 377. Rohit Sharma lauded Rayudu for his marvelous knock and said he could be fit in at number four for the team till coming World Cup 2019. India now leads the series by 2-1.