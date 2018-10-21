India vs Windies: Hopefully in next game we'll get middle order quickly, says Jason Holder
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and his deputy Rohit Sharma slammed centuries as team India thrashed West Indies and lead the ODI series with 1-0. Captain of West Indies cricket team Jason Holder while addressing the media after the match said, "We have to get some wickets with new ball and get middle order as soon as possible. It didn't work today hopefully in next game we will try to get middle order a lot quicker".