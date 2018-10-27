India vs Windies: Gave away too many runs in the final overs, says Bumrah on India's loss

West Indies managed to level the series against India by winning the 3rd One Day International with comfortable 43 runs. Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah said that giving away too many runs in the final overs is one of the main reasons behind the India's loss. "Giving away runs in the final overs can be the main reason behind the loss, however, we have to give credit to West Indies batsmen as well as they played really well", said Bumrah who took 4 wickets in the match. India and West Indies are now head to head with 1-1 in the 5 match series.