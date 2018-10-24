India vs Windies: Gained confidence with this match, says Shai Hope

Riding on the back of a valiant century by wicketkeeper Shai Hope and a cameo by Shemron Hetmyer, West Indies were able bring a nerve-wracking one-day international (ODI) against India to a tie score by equalling India's 321-run total in Visakhapatnam, on Wednesday. With five runs needed to win off the last ball, Hope smashed a boundary to snatch the win from India's grasp. While addressing the media after the match, Hope said that this match has improved the confidence in him. "As a cricketer you have to make sure that you gain something after every game", said Hope.