India vs WI: Shreyas Iyer denies sticking to bat only at number four

India batsman Shreyas Iyer on Saturday said he does not want to stick to a particular number in the batting line up and wants to be as flexible as possible. When asked whether he wants to fill that that position in the batting line up, Iyer said, "Personally I am not thinking about batting only at number four but I want to be like someone who is very flexible batting at any number." Since the World Cup, India's number four batsman has been the topic of discussion. Although the premier tournament came to an end, India's search for that position has not yet came to an end. India will compete against West Indies for the second ODI on Sunday.