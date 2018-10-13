India vs West Indies: Windies came back better in 2nd Test, says Indian Coach
Indian batting coach Sanjay Bangar hailed West Indies for coming back with better approach in the second Test match against India after suffering a massive defeat in Rajkot. "West Indies made it harder for the batsmen to score runs as the field positioning was harder and plan was better", said Bangar while addressing a press conference in Hyderabad. India trails 3 runs behind at the end of Day 3 against West Indies in the second Test with score of 308/4 on score board.