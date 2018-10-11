India vs West Indies: Windies confident about comeback in 2nd Test

After a crushing defeat against India in the first Test match in Rajkot, West Indies player Roston Chase said that anything is possible and West Indies can overcome the defeat. "We just have to believe in our ability and do what we know", said Roston Chase in a press conference. "We had a long talk after the first game, but I will not be able to reveal our plans in a conference", he added. Second Test between India and West Indies will kick off from October 12 in Hyderabad.