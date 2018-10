India clinched a massive victory against West Indies in the opening Test match in Rajkot by an inning and 272 runs. Kuldeep Yadav was the star bowler for India in the match, who clinched 6 wickets with a 5-wicket haul in West Indies' second innings. "It is a great moment for me as red ball cricket is always close to me, and I am very happy for my comeback after England", said Yadav while addressing a press conference.