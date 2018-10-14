India vs West Indies: Skipper Kohli lauds Prithvi Shaw for winning man of series

Indian cricket team captain applauded Indian batsman Prithvi Shaw for winning man of the series in his maiden Test series against West Indies today. "Getting Man of the Series in your first series regardless of where you play and how you play is an outstanding achievement", said Virat Kohli. India won the 10th consecutive Test match at home with this victory. Prithvi Shaw scored consistently in the series with a debut 100 and a half century. India won the last Test easily by 10 wickets with Indian pacer Umesh Yadav's 10 wickets in the match.