India vs West Indies: Kuldeep Yadav becomes first Indian to take second international hat-trick

India's left arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav has created history as he became the first Indian to take second international hat-trick. India's left arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav has created history as he became the first Indian to take second international hat-trick. Kapil Dev became the 2nd Indian bowler -- 1991 vs Sri Lanka in Kolkata. Kuldeep joined the list as early as 2017 with his hat-trick against Australia.