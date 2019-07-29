India vs West Indies: Kohli puts his money on debutants

Ahead of 'men in blue's' tour of West Indies, Indian skipper Virat Kohli expressed his confidence on debutants. Kohli said, "I think it's a very exciting opportunity for all the guys stepping in for first time, ODI side is more or less balanced, and we have been doing really very well. I am excited about the particularly three T20s because new players coming in. Some players who have done well in the format shown great composer under pressure in the tournament." India will lock horns in 3 ODI's, 3 T20's and 2 Tests with West Indies.