India vs West Indies: Fans hail India's massive victory in 1st Test

India devastated West Indies in the opening Test in Rajkot by winning the match by an inning and 272 runs on Day 3. West Indies batting collapsed chasing a total of 649. Kuldeep Yadav's 5-wicket haul in the second inning ensured smooth sailings for India. Fans said that the match became one-sided and it was great to see India in such shape. "We thought West Indies will give a fight on bouncy pitch, but they were nowhere in the picture against India", said a fan. Second Test between India and West Indies will kick off from October 12 in Hyderabad.