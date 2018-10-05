India vs West Indies: I have been a consistent performer, says Ravindra Jadeja

Team India shined bright in the first innings by putting a mammoth total of 649 on boards in Rajkot against West Indies in the opening match. Three centuries were scored by the Indian batsmen including Ravindra Jadeja at his home ground. Jadeja said that he is playing Test matches since last 10 years and has been a consistent performer for India. "Team management chooses players according to opposition and balancing the team by number of right or left handed batsmen in the team", said Jadeja. "I would like to dedicate special century to my mother", Jadeja added. West Indies struggled and lost six wickets in 94 runs at the end of second day of the first Test match.