India A vs West Indies A: 3-day practice match ends in draw at Antigua

A three-day practice match was played between India A team and West Indies A in Antigua. The match commenced on August 17 at the Coolidge Cricket Ground. On the last day of game the match ends with a draw. Ajinkya Rahane led India in the 3-day practice match. Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma and KL Rahul were part of India A team among other players. Ishant Sharma led a fine bowling performance from India. Indian team will begin their World Test Championship campaign in the 1st test match against West Indies from August 22.