India vs Sri Lanka: Yuvraj Singh axed for limited overs series; Manish Pandey, KL Rahul make comebacks

The Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday announced India's squad for the upcoming ODI series and lone T20I against Sri Lanka, with veteran Yuvraj Singh being the notable exception.

The Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday announced India's squad for the upcoming ODI series and lone T20I against Sri Lanka, with veteran Yuvraj Singh being the notable exception. KL Rahul and Manish Pandey " both missed the 2017 Champions Trophy due to their respective injuries " made a comeback, while Mumbai batsman Rohit Sharma, who captained Mumbai Indians to their third IPL title in 2017, was named the vice-captain.

Spin duo Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin were given rest, keeping the side's tight schedule in mind. Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel and Shardul Thakur were also named in the 15-man squad. Dinesh Karthik, who earned a recall in the side during Champions Trophy, and scored 52 runs in two matches against Windies was dropped.

The five-match ODI series will start at Dambulla on 20 August. The second and third matches will be played at Pallekele on 24th and 27th followed by the final two games at Colombo on 31st and 3 September.

After the ODI series, both sides will lock horns for a lone T20I at the R Premadasa Stadium on 6 September.

This will be India's first ODI assignment after the 2017 Champions Trophy final loss against Pakistan. The summit clash exposed India's slow bowling frailties. Both Ashwin and Jadeja, who have been rested for this series, were left wanting as Fakhar Zaman attacked his way to his maiden ODI century. Ahead of the ODI series against Australia, which will begin on 17 September, the Men in Blue would be eager to solve the spinners' conundrum.

>India for Sri Lanka ODIs & T20I - Virat Kohli (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Ajinkya Rahane, Kedar Jadhav, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur View More