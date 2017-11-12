India vs Sri Lanka: Visitors Draw Warm-up Match in Kolkata

Eventually both captains decided to not go any further as 75 overs were bowled in the second innings.

New Delhi: The two-day warm-up match between Sri Lanka and the Board President’s XI ended in a draw on Sunday. Sri Lanka had a good outing with the bat, making 411 for nine declared. On the other hand, the Board President’s XI were gutsy in their reply as they posted 287 for the loss of five wickets. Eventually both captains decided to not go any further as 75 overs were bowled in the second innings.

Skipper Sanju Samson stood out with a sublime 128 to lead Board President’s XI fightback. During his 143-ball knock, Samson hit 19 fours and one six. Appointed skipper on the eve of the match after Naman Ojha was ruled out with an injury, the Kerala youngster showed big match temperament as he took on the Sri Lankan Test attack with ease.

Samson anchored the Board innings with three useful partnerships of 68, 71 and 85 runs with Jiwanjot Singh (35), Rohan Prem (39) and Bavanaka Sandeep (33) respectively. On a track that offered little help to bowlers, Sri Lanka ended up using 10 bowlers, including regular wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella, who bowled the last over of the match.

Ace allrounder Angelo Mathews, who is recovering from a calf injury that forced him out of the entire Pakistan series, however was not seen bowling his medium pacers. (With PTI inputs)