India vs Sri Lanka: Visitors Shrug Off DRS Row in Kolkata

New Delhi: There may be another brewing debate over the DRS controversy that erupted during the Kolkata Test match on Sunday when Sri Lanka’s Dilruwan Perera apparently looked up to the dressing room over a DRS call. It was at the Eden Gardens during the first Test match but Lanka have brushed aside the controversy.

Experienced Sri Lanka left-arm spinner Rangana Herath denied the allegations that off-spinner Perera was looking at the dressing room while asking for a DRS call in the 57th over of their first innings. “I mean it is simple as this. I was asking for the review from Nigel (Llong). Maybe Dilwruwan also heard that. That’s it,” Herath told reporters at the end of the fourth day’s play.

Batting on duck after playing seven balls with the score on 208/7 in the 57th over, Perera was seen to be walking back after he was given lbw by umpire Nigel Llong off a Mohammed Shami delivery which caught him in front of the off-stump.

But after seemingly looking towards the dressing room, he turned back to ask for a review which showed the impact of the ball being outside the line of his off stump.

Twitter went into a tizzy after repeated replays showed him breaching ICC’s DRS Clause 3.2 (c) which says, “In particular, signals from the dressing room must not be given.” Perera got out on five with Mohammed Shami taking his wicket. (With IANS inputs)