India vs Sri Lanka 2017: Visitors eye World Cup preparation, hosts hard-pressed to ensure direct qualification

The fourth ODI of the series between India and Sri Lanka is no more than a practice match for the visitors, while it is no less than an ICC tournament knockout for the hosts.

A host side, who by the admission of their own captain, have "forgotten the winning formula". A visiting team that have not only made winning a habit, but have done it with clinical efficiency. A host side left licking their wounds and ruminating about their glorious past. A visiting team that are on an unstoppable run, scaling newer heights everyday, under a gladiator of a leader. A host side that have looked listless and hapless. A visiting team that have been rampant and ruthless. That really has been the story of India's tour of Sri Lanka over the past month or so. The Sri Lankans have been thoroughly battered and bruised, first in the Test series and then in the ODI series, and there is nothing to suggest that it could be otherwise in the remainder of the matches.

So as the caravan moves to the iconic R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, for the last two matches of the ODI series and the one-off T20, there is only one team that one can put his money on, and that is India.

Such has been the gulf between the two sides that Virat Kohli and Co have sauntered to one victory after another, while almost looking bored by the lack of competition. The best part about this Indian side under Kohli, however, has been that they have dug deep into their reserves and found enough wherewithal to carry them across the line when, on a few rare occasions, the going got a little tough. The hosts, on the other hand, blew a golden opportunity to get on the scoresheet, when the crafty young spinner Akila Dananjaya stupefied the 'best players of spin' with his wizardry.

They let the visitors wriggle out of a precarious 131/7, still more than a 100 runs adrift, and failed to kill the competition off. They had a half chance in the third ODI too, when India were reduced to 61/4 in the 16th over, chasing 218 for victory, but Sri Lanka failed again to strike when the iron was red.

The result: India have won the series with two matches to go, winning their fourth ODI series in the Emerald Isle since being whitewashed by a crack Sri Lankan team - the reigning world champions - in 1997. There's not much to achieve for India now in the series really, other than perhaps testing out the reserve bench, consistent with the team management's stated policy of rotating the players in preparation for the 2019 World Cup. But while India would be looking to experiment in order to find the best fit for the World Cup, a place in the World Cup itself is not yet guaranteed for the Sri Lankans. While India boast of a surfeit of resources bursting at the seams, Sri Lanka are facing an acute quailty crisis and not helped one bit by the loss of key players to injury and suspension. Such has been the difference in fortunes of the two sides.

The hosts can't afford the luxury of experimenting and would simply have to go all-out for winning the two remaining ODIs, if they are to qualify directly for the World Cup. Losing even one, would introduce complex permutations and combinations, inestimably queering the pitch for them, as far as automatic qualification for the World Cup is concerned. If Sri Lanka lose both the remaining ODIs against India, they would have to hope that a resurgent West Indies do not win more than three of their five ODIs against England, and also not lose their one-off match to Ireland.

If Sri Lanka manage to win one of the matches against India, they would hope West Indies don't win all their six upcoming ODIs. It is an incredibly tall ask for Sri Lanka, from whichever angle you look at it, exacerbated by the fact that West Indies would be buoyed by the return of Chris Gayle and Marlon Samuels, and India, even after resting several key players, possess too much of firepower and too strong a resolve to be got the better of.

When Sri Lanka had beaten India in the Champions Trophy a few months back, it was their batsmen who recovered the territory ceded by their bowlers and carried the day for the islanders. The Sri Lankans, in the current series, have looked to be somehow hauling their bodies to the ground, with the belief that defeat is 'inevitable', and going through their motions. There has been no energy, no incisiveness. So the fact that Sri Lanka are in a mess is also to do with the mindset as much as the quality of cricket being played and the thin resources.

