India vs Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli and Co have conquered Asia but bigger challenge lies outside subcontinent

India scripted an emphatic Test series whitewash against Sri Lanka. But the biggest challenge for Virat Kohli and Co lies ahead.

India completed their first Test series whitewash on foreign soil involving three or more matches after outclassing Sri Lanka for an innings victory inside three days in the third Test at Pallekele on Monday. It was India's second straight innings win over the Lankans in the series and Virat Kohli's men have now defeated the Islanders in their last five Test outings.

India have not lost their last nine Test series going back to the 2015 tour of Bangladesh, where rains enforced a draw in the sole Test. Having been adjudged the world's number one Test side in October last year, Kohli seems to have taken a liking to the Test mace and tightens his hold on it.

His dream run as captain continues as he surpassed Steve Waugh's record of seven consecutive series wins. He would now certainly have another Australian legend in his sights: a certain Ricky Ponting, who had led the Aussies in nine straight series wins.

Virat Kohli Test captaincy record

In India's triumphant Sri Lanka campaign, Cheteshwar Pujara continued to plunder runs and broke into the top four of the ICC Test batsmen's rankings. Kohli, opener KL Rahul and India's talisman of foreign tours, Ajinkya Rahane are fifth, ninth and tenth respectively on that list. Ravindra Jadeja whizzed ahead of spin twin Ravichandran Ashwin, topping the Test bowlers' rankings and is also the world number two Test all-rounder.

So yes, the optimistic Indian fan would be buoyant as ever with things starting to look really bright for Kohli and Co in the Test arena.

But despite India's recent dominance, the fastidious fan, taking each victory with a grain of salt, remains unconvinced, accusing the optimist to be seeing through rose-tinted glasses. The cynic broods over what happened the last time India enjoyed a long stay at the top of the Test rankings.

Do you remember?

It began with the 2008-09 Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia and ended with the 2012-13 edition of it.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni had taken over the Test captaincy from Anil Kumble in November 2008 after injury forced the leg-spinner into retirement. No, there were no 'untenable' differences that time around.

Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman, Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir, Zaheer Khan and Harbhajan Singh " all those stalwarts were still there in the Indian ranks. So as expected, the Indian team saw a lot of success. They beat Australia, New Zealand and Sri Lanka, among other teams.

By November 2009, Dhoni's men had dethroned South Africa from the top of the Test rankings and they stayed there for 21 months.

In those 21 months at the top, India played six series in the subcontinent and only two outside it (South Africa and West Indies).

They were unbeaten for 11 straight Test series from the 2008 home series against Australia to the tour to West Indies in 2011.

Then came the infamous tour of England in 2011 where India suffered an embarrassing four-Test whitewash. Dhoni's men were heavily reliant on their star players, who were clearly past their prime, and Dravid ended up as the lone warrior while the rest of the team failed collectively.

After routing the West Indies 2-0 at home, they were clean-swept in a four-Test series again in Australia, unable to subdue Michael Clarke, possessed by the spirit of Don Bradman.

And India's frailties outside the subcontinent were further exposed in tours in 2013 and 2014. Under Dhoni, India triumphed a mere six times in 30 away Tests and three of those came against the relatively weaker West Indies and Bangladesh.

India's journey to being the world number one Test team under Kohli bears an uncanny similarity to the team's run in the longest format under Dhoni after he took over in late 2008. Both have enjoyed an extended honeymoon phase in their captaincy careers primarily due to victories in Asia (and the Caribbean).

Kohli's men fortified their position at the top during a 13-Test-long home season in which they lost just once (to Australia). They have now overwhelmed a feeble Sri Lankan outfit 3-0, taking their away win-count to seven (five against Sri Lanka and two against West Indies).

The BCCI has reportedly lined up a home Test series against the Islanders in November, which may give Kohli and boys to get a few more Test wins in the kitty.

