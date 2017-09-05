India vs Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah shine in ODI player ratings

India became the first team to whitewash Sri Lanka 5-0 in an ODI series in Sri Lanka, as they continued to dominate their hapless neighbours in a rather one-sided contest

India's eagerness to seal the series 5-0 was evident when Virat Kohli took the field despite having led his team to a 4-0 margin before the final ODI. The skipper went on to compile a ruthless hundred to complete a series whitewash. As the ODI leg of the series comes to an end, here's a look at the players' report card.

>10/10

>Virat Kohli (Mat - 5, Runs - 330, Avg - 110.00, SR - 111.86, 100s - 2)

The outstanding Indian run machine was at his best in the ODIs after remaining unusually quiet during the Tests. He slammed two hundreds and a half-century in the five matches and rarely looked uncomfortable against the Lankan bowlers. His average and strike rate soared above 100 and there were hardly any times when Kohli was at fault.

>Rohit Sharma (Mat - 5, Runs - 302, Avg - 75.5, SR - 97.10, 100s - 2)

The 'Hitman' was back to his very best in the ODIs and matched his skipper shot for shot. The opener blitzed two hundreds and a half-century and even smashed the most number of sixes in the series. His record in Sri Lanka was pathetic before the ODIs, but all that changed over the course of this series.

>Jasprit Bumrah (Mat - 5, Wkts - 15, Avg - 11.26, Eco - 3.90, BBI - 5/27)

The Mumbai Indians lad is quickly establishing himself as India's No 1 pace bowler in limited-overs cricket with his accurate yorkers, shrewd pace variations and smart cutters. He even added another dimension to his bowling by opening the attack and succeeding in that role as well.

>9/10

>Shikhar Dhawan (Mat - 4, Runs - 190, Avg - 63.33, SR - 127.52, 100s - 1)

The elegant southpaw carried on from his terrific Test form and blasted the Lankan bowling attack in the powerplay overs. His unbeaten 132 and a strike rate of 127.52 reflected the kind of impact he had on this series.

>Axar Patel (Mat - 4, Wkts - 6, Avg - 25.66, Eco - 3.85, BBI - 3/34)

With Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin taken to the cleaners in the Champions Trophy, Axar's biggest challenge this series was to keep the run rate under check with tight lines while contributing with an odd wicket or two. He did that to perfection as his economy rate proves.

>8.5/10

>Lahiru Thirimanne (Mat - 3, Runs - 165, Avg - 55.00, SR - 70.51)

The experienced left-hander was brought back into the squad with the Sri Lankan middle-order struggling to occupy the crease. He delivered instantly and ended the series with his place in the side secure.

>Akila Dananjaya (Mat - 4, Wkts - 9, Avg - 23.22, Eco - 5.22, BBI - 6/54)

Sri Lanka's latest recruit in the mystery spinner category, Dananjaya almost gave them a first win in the series with his unreadable googlies and minor variations. He evoked memories of Ajantha Mendis during the ODIs but needs to work on his consistency.

>MS Dhoni (Mat - 5, Runs - 162, Avg --, SR- 82.23)

The veteran wicket-keeper batsman put to rest doubts over his abilities with two mature run chases and was adept behind the stumps as well, completing a record 100 stumpings in the final ODI.

>8/10

>Angelo >Mathews (Mat - 5, Runs - 192, Avg - 48.00, SR - 65.75, Wkts - 2)

The former Sri Lankan captain wasn't at his very best through the series but with a shoddy middle-order to accompany, Mathews could do little all by himself. He needs to show the way for this young Sri Lankan middle-order in the future.

>Yuzvendra Chahal (Mat - 4, Wkts - 5, Avg - 37.60, Eco - 4.7)>

The young Royal Challengers Bangalore wrist spinner couldn't quite capitalise on his rare opportunity but did enough to put seeds of doubt in the minds of the selectors when they select the squad for the Australian ODIs.

>Kuldeep Yadav (Mat - 2, Wkts - 3, Avg - 23.66, Eco - 3.80)

The wily chinaman bowler got little chances with Axar Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal preferred over him. That said, he was economical and looked threatening every time he came in to bowl. He deserves more chances in the Australian series.

>7/10

>Milinda Siriwardana (Mat - 4, Runs - 144, Avg - 36.00, Wkts - 1)

