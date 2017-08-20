    India vs Sri Lanka: Twitterati hail Shikhar Dhawan, troll Rohit Sharma after visitors' 9-wicket win

    FirstCricket Staff

    Power-packed innings from Shikhar Dhawan and skipper Virat Kohli guided India to a comfortable nine-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in their first One Day International (ODI) at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium on Sunday.

    Dhawan slammed 132 runs in 90 balls while Kohli smashed 82 off 70 deliveries. Both players forged an unbroken 197-run partnership for the second wicket, the highest in Sri Lanka against Sri Lanka.

    Coming in to chase a relatively low total, openers Rohit Sharma and Dhawan started the innings on a steady note but Rohit failed to support the Delhi batsman for long as he was dismissed in the fifth over with barely 23 runs on the board.

    Incoming batsman and skipper Kohli, along with Dhawan, then paced the innings by thrashing the Sri Lankan bowlers all around the park. It was raining boundaries in the ground which stopped only after India reached the target. Dhawan slammed 20 boundaries and three sixes while Kohli hit 10 boundaries and a six.

    Earlier, Sri Lanka wasted a good start to allow the Indian spinners to bounce back in style and restrict the hosts to 216.

    Dhawan's century was thus a talking point on Twitter, with the left-handed Indian opener featuring among the top-trends on the microblogging site along with 'Rohit Sharma' and 'INDvSL'. Let us take a look at how the Twitterati reacted to India's victory:

