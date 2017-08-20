India vs Sri Lanka: Twitterati hail Shikhar Dhawan, troll Rohit Sharma after visitors' 9-wicket win

Power-packed innings from Shikhar Dhawan and skipper Virat Kohli guided India to a comfortable nine-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in their first One Day International (ODI) at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium on Sunday.

Dhawan slammed 132 runs in 90 balls while Kohli smashed 82 off 70 deliveries. Both players forged an unbroken 197-run partnership for the second wicket, the highest in Sri Lanka against Sri Lanka.

Coming in to chase a relatively low total, openers Rohit Sharma and Dhawan started the innings on a steady note but Rohit failed to support the Delhi batsman for long as he was dismissed in the fifth over with barely 23 runs on the board.

Incoming batsman and skipper Kohli, along with Dhawan, then paced the innings by thrashing the Sri Lankan bowlers all around the park. It was raining boundaries in the ground which stopped only after India reached the target. Dhawan slammed 20 boundaries and three sixes while Kohli hit 10 boundaries and a six.

Earlier, Sri Lanka wasted a good start to allow the Indian spinners to bounce back in style and restrict the hosts to 216.

Dhawan's century was thus a talking point on Twitter, with the left-handed Indian opener featuring among the top-trends on the microblogging site along with 'Rohit Sharma' and 'INDvSL'. Let us take a look at how the Twitterati reacted to India's victory:

Most of the praises were reserved for the cricketer nicknamed 'Gabbar':

You can see why Kohli wants Dhawan in his side. In this form, it seems only Dhawan can get himself out. " Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 20, 2017

At this rate Shikhar '¤¬¥¤«¤¼¤¿¤¥¤°' Dhawan will need an extra bag and excess baggage allowance for the return trip...too many 🏆 😊👏🇮🇳🙌🏏 " Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) August 20, 2017

Back to back ODI 100s against SL. Gabbar all the way. #INDvSL " Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) August 20, 2017

Dhawan and Sri Lanka is turning out to be quite a remarkable love story. Fantastic 100 again from @SDhawan25 #INDvSL " Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) August 20, 2017

There were a couple of comments reserved for opener Rohit, who suffered a rather unfortunate run out that would attract a few reactions online:

If lazy was a cricketer, it would be Rohit Sharma. #SLvIND " Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) August 20, 2017

The following tweets sum up what a lot of fans, as well as those from cricketing circles feel about the lopsided tour:

* India wins with 21.1 overs to spare * * Airtel girl appears from nowhere * Ye overs next match mein carry forward hona chahiye#INDvSL " Sunil- The Cricketer (@1sInto2s) August 20, 2017

With inputs from IANS View More