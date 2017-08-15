India vs Sri Lanka Test series report card: Dhawan, Pujara, Shami top the class, while Chandimal, Tharanga fail miserably

India finally drew the curtains on a rather one-sided, drab series with a 3-0 whitewash of the Sri Lankans. At no stage in the series did the hosts look anything like the team they were when India toured two years ago. It may be recalled that they lost that series as well (in 2015), although not quite as tamely.

Sri Lankan cricket is in freefall at the moment, while India look like the new world champions ready to face off against any team, anywhere. They were ruthless, cruel and at no point did they give the hosts a whiff of the game. It is fair to say that Sri Lanka barely owned more than one day in the whole series.

As the teams head for the ODIs, here's the report card of the players' mid-term exams:

>9.5/10

>Shikhar Dhawan (Mat-3, Runs-358, HS-190, Avg-89.50, 100s-2) Gabbar was on absolute fire in this series, starting off with a blistering 190 and ending it with an equally aggressive 119 at Pallekele. While he wasn't even in the scheme of things at the start of the series, he could push Murali Vijay for a spot by sheer weight of runs now. He topped the run charts, was one of only two batsmen to score two hundreds in the series and was rightly adjudged the Player of the Series.

>Cheteshwar Pujara (Mat-3, Inns-4, Runs-309, HS-153, Avg-77.25, 100s-2) If Pujara had any doubters before the start of this series, they are well hidden after his spectacular effort. The Saurashtrian was outstanding at No 3 for India, transforming himself into a brick wall that the Lankans failed to breach right through the series.

>Mohammad Shami (Mat-3, Wkts-10, Avg-17.7, BBI-3/32) Third behind Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja in the wicket-takers list, Mohammad Shami stamped his presence on the Test side with a superb show on wickets tailor-made for spinners. He was penetrative, persistent and kept knocking Lankan openers down. Despite average numbers in the series, Shami aces the rankings.

>Ravindra Jadeja (Mat-2, HS-70*, Wkts-13, Avg-28.76, BBI-5/152) Jadeja continued his rise in world cricket and topped the bowler's and all-rounder's chart by the end of the second Test. He provided India with vital breakthroughs right through the series and his consistency and impact trumped that of Ashwin in the series. A superb 70* also showed that he hadn't lost it with the bat. It was unfortunate that he missed the final Test at Pallekele

>9/10

>Ravichandran Ashwin (Mat-3, HS-54, Wkts-17, Avg-25.88, BBI-5/69) Despite topping the bowling rankings, Ashwin loses half a point for his impatience when Lanka ground it out in the second innings at the SSC. That said, the off-spinner was a constant threat at most times in the series and his impeccable lines, enviable drift and square turn had Lankan batsmen completely bamboozled. He also made vital contributions with the bat from no.6, including a half-century.

>Hardik Pandya (Mat-3, Runs- 178, HS-108, Avg-59.33, Wkts-4) The all-rounder made his Test debut and smashed a half-century in his very first innings before nailing down his spot with a thunderous knock at Pallekele. A maiden hundred, off 86 balls, including 26 runs in an over, ensured that Pandya walks away from the series with his spot sound and secure. He also showed glimpses of his talent with the cherry as well.

>8.5/10

>Ajinkya Rahane (Mat-3, Runs-229, HS-132, Avg-76.33, 100s-1, 50s-1) Despite the top order doing the bulk of the work, Rahane made his presence felt with a superb hundred and an eye-catching double-century partnership with Pujara. One of India's most reliable batsman in overseas Tests proved his worth yet again after a period of lows.

>Kuldeep Yadav (Mat-1, Wkts-5, Avg-19.20, BBI-4/40) The young Chinaman spinner had to wait his turn and when it arrived, he was ready and pushed his case home with a 4/40. His wrist spin and variations troubled the Lankans, who clearly found it difficult to read Kuldeep. Given his wicket-taking abilities, Kuldeep could push Jadeja and Ashwin for a spot in the XI in overseas Tests.

>Dimuth Karunaratne (Mat-3, Runs-285, HS-141, Avg-47.5, 100s-1, 50s-1) Karunaratne was Lanka's most reliable batsman and although most of his runs came in the second innings, when Lanka were well and truly out of the game, his composure and temperament stood out. He will need to be more consistent in the first innings though.

Read More