India vs Sri Lanka T20I: Rain Likely To Play Spoilsport

On Wednesday, the match day, the weather doesn't look good as well, and there is rain forecast throughout the day in Colombo

New Delhi: India’s tour of Sri Lanka has reached its last stage. After the Test and One Day International (ODI) series, the two teams will lock horns in one-off T20I which will be played at R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

However, there are chances that rain might play spoilsport in the last match of the tour. It has been raining heavily in Colombo from past few days and on Tuesday practice session for both the teams was cancelled after continuous rains.

The match is scheduled to start at 7 PM local time, and according to Accu Weather, the chance of precipitation is 54%. Chances are there will be a delayed start and rain could interfere throughout the course of the match.

After whitewashing Sri Lanka in both Tests and ODIs, the Virat Kohli-led side will be looking to extend their domination in the game’s shortest format as well provided rain stays away.

The home side added leg-spinner Jeffrey Vandersay and seam-bowling all-rounder Dasun Shanaka in the revised 15-man T20I squad which also features Suranga Lakmal. The pacer has recovered from a back problem and is all set to make a comeback.