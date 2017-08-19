India vs Sri Lanka, ODI series preview: Hosts in a fix over World Cup qualification, visitors' face problem of plenty

Barely a few days after the whitewash against India, Sri Lanka find themselves in a desperate situation. They have to win at least two matches of the ODI series if they are to qualify for the 2019 World Cup.

They were startled, then they were pushed against the wall and finally they were left embarrassed. The past couple of months have not been a good advertisement for Sri Lankan cricket. Zimbabwe humbled them in the ODI series; Niroshan Dickwella and Asela Gunaratne saved the blushes in the one-off Test. If that was not enough, the Indian juggernaut handed the Islanders a comprehensive annihilation to sap them to the core.

Now, barely a few days after the whitewash against India, Sri Lanka, thanks to a ridiculously poor 2017, find themselves in a desperate situation. It began with a 0-5 drubbing against South Africa in South Africa and then Bangladesh managed to draw a three-match ODI series 1-1. If the Sri Lankan Lions are to qualify for the 2019 World Cup directly, irrespective of how the Windies perform in their upcoming ODIs, they have to win at least two out of the five ODIs against India. Given the morale of the team, captain Upul Tharanga has a huge task ahead of not only reassembling a mentally disintegrated unit but also infusing belief into his side, which has not tasted any noteworthy success for a long time.

If there is anything that highlights the gulf between the two Asian nations, it is their immediate objectives. As Sri Lanka eye to refine the basics and regroup, India kick start their expedition of increasing the team's fitness standards and becoming 'the best fielding eleven' ahead of the 2019 World Cup.

Just like the Test series, there is little that suggests that the ODI series would be closely contested. Perhaps, Sri Lanka could bask in their victory against India at the Champions Trophy a couple of months back. But, how much?

Sri Lanka have continued to introduce new names to the squad; a problem which has put them in an interminable transitional phase and not allowed the players to build confidence and gain consistency since the retirement of stalwarts like Mahela Jayawardene, Kumar Sangakkara and Tillakaratne Dilshan. Slow left-arm orthodox bowler Malinda Puspakumara and left-arm pacer Vishwa Fernando, both of whom featured in the third Test at Pallekele, have earned call-ups, while all-rounders Milinda Siriwardana and Thisara Perera were recalled to the side after the snub in the Zimbabwe series.

In Gunaratne and Nuwan Pradeep " both of whom are unavailable for the 50-overs assignment " they have lost an excellent lower-middle order batsman and arguably the team's best pacer respectively. Gunaratane's dibbly dobbly slow medium bowling would not be missed much, as former Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews is all set to resume bowling after a five-month lay off. But the hosts will surely miss Gunaratne's ability of finishing games " remember his cameo in the Champions Trophy against India? Or the outrageous 46-ball 84 run knock (albeit in a T20I) against Australia in February 2017?

What should be Sri Lanka's game plan then?

Until late 2016, Sri Lanka was one of the few countries that produced ODIs that were not merely a bat versus bat contest. Australia's ODI series against the hosts being a prime example. In the age of short boundaries, two new balls and big bats, bowlers always had something on offer and scores of 250 were par. But more recently, even the Islanders have taken the mainstream route and dished out batting tracks, partly because they needed to adapt to the modern ways of playing ODI cricket.

Acknowledging that change and taking the recent results in Sri Lanka into consideration, the hosts' best bet would be to trust their batting line-up, hope the toss falls in their favour (it didn't in the Test series) and chase down whatever they are asked to. They had exposed the frailties of India's bowling line-up in the Champions Trophy and there is no reason why they cannot repeat that at their own backyard.

As far as the visitors are concerned, they have an embarrassment of riches. So much so that Ajinkya Rahane, who was the Man of the Series in India's last ODI assignment against the Windies, may not feature in the playing eleven. Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan are likely to occupy the opening slots, and KL Rahul, who can play a floating role, has been asked to bat two down for this series.

Despite all the success in Tests, it was widely visible during the England series earlier in January and the Champions Trophy that India need to solve the slow bowling conundrum. Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, both magnificent long format bowlers, have been guilty of not being penetrative in limited overs, which has allowed the opposition to dominate in the middle overs. There were some who also questioned why Kuldeep Yadav didn't fly to England for the quadrennial event in June-July. The logic then could've been down to experience.

