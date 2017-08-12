India vs Sri Lanka: Scoreboard at stumps on Day 1 of 3rd Test

Kandy, Aug 12 (IANS) Scoreboard at the end of the opening day's play in the third and final cricket Test between India and Sri Lanka at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium here on Saturday.
India 1st Innings
Shikhar Dhawan c Chandimal b Pushpakumara 119
Lokesh Rahul c Karunaratne b Pushpakumara 85
Cheteshwar Pujara c Mathews b Sandakan 8
Virat Kohli c Karunaratne b Sandakan 42
Ajinkya Rahane b Pushpakumara 17
Ravichandran Ashwin c Dickwella b Vishwa Fernando 31
Wriddhiman Saha batting 13
Hardik Pandya batting 1
Extras 13 (b 6, lb 5, w 0, nb 2, p 0)
Total (in 90 overs) 329 for 6
Fall of Wickets: 188-1 (Lokesh Rahul, 39.3), 219-2 (Shikhar Dhawan, 47.1), 229-3 (Cheteshwar Pujara, 50.1), 264-4 (Ajinkya Rahane, 65.4), 296-5 (Virat Kohli, 78.2), 322-6 (Ravichandran Ashwin, 87.6)
Bowling: Vishwa Fernando 19-2-68-1, Lahiru Kumara 15-1-67-0, Dimuth Karunaratne 5-0-23-0, Dilruwan Perera 8-1-36-0, Lakshan Sandakan 25-2-84-2, Malinda Pushpakumara 18-2-40-3.
