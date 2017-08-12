India vs Sri Lanka: Scoreboard at stumps on Day 1 of 3rd Test

Kandy, Aug 12 (IANS) Scoreboard at the end of the opening day's play in the third and final cricket Test between India and Sri Lanka at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium here on Saturday.

India 1st Innings

Shikhar Dhawan c Chandimal b Pushpakumara 119

Lokesh Rahul c Karunaratne b Pushpakumara 85

Cheteshwar Pujara c Mathews b Sandakan 8

Virat Kohli c Karunaratne b Sandakan 42

Ajinkya Rahane b Pushpakumara 17

Ravichandran Ashwin c Dickwella b Vishwa Fernando 31

Wriddhiman Saha batting 13

Hardik Pandya batting 1

Extras 13 (b 6, lb 5, w 0, nb 2, p 0)

Total (in 90 overs) 329 for 6

Fall of Wickets: 188-1 (Lokesh Rahul, 39.3), 219-2 (Shikhar Dhawan, 47.1), 229-3 (Cheteshwar Pujara, 50.1), 264-4 (Ajinkya Rahane, 65.4), 296-5 (Virat Kohli, 78.2), 322-6 (Ravichandran Ashwin, 87.6)

Bowling: Vishwa Fernando 19-2-68-1, Lahiru Kumara 15-1-67-0, Dimuth Karunaratne 5-0-23-0, Dilruwan Perera 8-1-36-0, Lakshan Sandakan 25-2-84-2, Malinda Pushpakumara 18-2-40-3.

