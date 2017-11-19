India vs Sri Lanka: Sanjay Manjrekar Talks About Latest DRS Issue

There has been a huge uproar over a similar controversy when Australia toured India and the visiting captain looked up at the dressing room in an incident that took place some months ago.

New Delhi: Another debate found a fresh discussion on Sunday when Sri Lanka’s Dilruwan Perera allegedly looked at the pavilion to take help over a decision when it was referred to the umpire. There has been a huge uproar over a similar controversy when Australia toured India and the visiting captain looked up at the dressing room in an incident that took place some months ago.

Former India opener Sanjay Manjrekar on Sunday said batsmen should be allowed to take cues from the dressing room when in doubt over a DRS call.

Batting on 0 after playing seven balls with the score on 208/7 in the 57th over, Perera was seen to be walking back after he was given lbw by umpire Nigel Llong off a Mohammed Shami delivery which caught him in front of the off-stump. But after seemingly looking towards the dressing room, he turned back to ask for a review which showed the impact of the ball being outside the line of off stump.

Veteran left-arm spinner Rangana Herath, batting on 7, was also consulted. Twitter went into a tizzy after repeated replays showed him breaching ICC’s DRS Clause 3.2 (c) which says, “In particular, signals from the dressing room must not be given.”

“I just feel, what we saw on television gave you the impression that there was some indication from the dressing room to go for the DRS. But obviously there is no clear proof of that as that is something you need to back up the observation. But that clearly was the impression that I got. Having said that, going forward if you’re a batting team, within the 15 seconds if the batsman wants to look towards the dressing room and get some clues about DRS, I don’t think it’s that big a deal,” Manjrekar told reporters. (With IANS inputs)