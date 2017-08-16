India vs Sri Lanka: Rohit Sharma may have slipped further away from Test reckoning after Hardik Pandya's heroics

The script seemed to be in Rohit’s favour till Kohli threw the Pandya dice and struck gold as the all-rounder scored his first-ever century in senior cricket.

For the first time in nearly three weeks that the Indian team has spent in Sri Lanka playing red ball cricket, Rohit Sharma finally found a reason to smile. He had been elevated as the country's new one-day vice-captain.

It was the second-last day of the Test series, one in which the only action Rohit had been a part of was to carry drinks for his teammates and to break into conversations with the other reserves and the support staff.

It was on the same day that Hardik Pandya had casually strolled into bat at number eight and destroyed the Sri Lankan hopes with a blistering century. Pandya's assault had also left Rohit further away from regaining his place in the Test team.

A 38 retired in the warm-up game was the only stint Rohit had had in the middle on the tour so far. But that was not enough to help him play his first Test since October 2016.

Kohli's love for the extra bowler is no secret. Pandya offered the captain the additional bowling option along with the promise of a few quick runs lower down the order. That allowed Kohli to gamble and hand the all-rounder a debut at Galle instead of playing the genuine batsman in Rohit. And by the time India had blanked the hosts 3-0 in Pallekele, Pandya " with his thunderous century and important scalps " had ensured the gamble was successful.

After Ravichandran Ashwin had castled the last man Lahiru Kumara's stumps to seal India's whitewash, Rohit would have rejoiced too. But that was not how Rohit would have envisaged his three-week stay with the Test team.

"I know what I have to do as an individual... it is a great feeling of getting back to the whites. At the end of the day, I want to be a big-match winner for the team. That's what I am looking forward (to)," those were Rohit's words, awash with hope, before the Tests against Sri Lanka had commenced.

Then, Galle happened. Pandya was chosen over Rohit. The opportunity to be the 'big-match winner' had sidestepped Rohit in the process. But the hunger remained. In fact, it increased with every day of the first Test he spent hoping he was a part of the team's dominance on the field rather than in the quiet of the pavilion.

India personified ruthlessness as they whipped Sri Lanka by 304 runs on the fourth day. By then the eagerness to step onto the park had turned Rohit restless. Moments after India had completed the rout, Rohit headed for a stint at the nets with KL Rahul.

Rahul had missed the Test because of fever. And, he was set to walk into the team for the second game as India's first-choice opener. Rohit, on the other hand, had been left out of the first match. It had hurt him. He wanted to play. And, he wanted his captain to know. So, there he was, making the kind of noise " willow smashing the leather in the nets " that he hoped would slot him back into the side.

But, unfortunately for Rohit, the noise was not loud enough. The only noise that could have assured him of another outing in the whites would have been a truckload of runs against the red cherry, not the knocks in the nets.

He was prolific in the Champions Trophy, but he had not played First Class cricket since October last year. He had undergone a surgery on his right upper quadriceps tendon in November.

As expected, Rohit's berth for Colombo eluded him. Once the bench was confirmed as his place for the next few days, the BCCI sent Rohit to Mumbai for a 'scheduled' medical check-up. But the desire to be a part of the set-up burned brighter than the pain of the axe that had fallen. It meant that he shuttled between the two countries at a blink-and-miss speed and rejoined the team the following day.

But any hopes Rohit harboured of his flash-like return reminding Kohli of his presence were crushed as Pandya retained his spot for Pallekele. Eventually, the blazing ton on the second day of the final Test from Pandya left Rohit staring into an uncertain Test future.

It has been four years since Rohit announced his long overdue arrival in the longest form of the game with consecutive centuries against West Indies in Kolkata and Mumbai.

Since those two games, Rohit has represented the country in only 19 more Tests. The returns have not begged for too many chances either " a mere seven fifties and not a single century after his initial burst.

Read More