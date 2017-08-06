India vs Sri Lanka: Ravindra Jadeja suspended for Pallekele Test

Indian spinner Ravindra Jadeja has been suspended for Pallekele Test after his accumulated demerit points reached six within a 24-month period following his latest breach. During 3rd day's play, Jadeja was found guilty of breaching code of conduct relating to throwing ball at or near any 3rd person inappropriately. This comes as a big shock to team India, who today won the second test match against Sri Lanka. Jadeja, unfortunately, will not play the third and final test match against Sri Lanka on August 12.