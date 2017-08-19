India vs Sri Lanka ODI Series: Hosts Target World Cup Spot Against Mighty India

The series will begin with a touch of nostalgia for Kohli, who made his India debut at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium back in 2008

New Delhi: Following a stroll in the Test series, winning it 3-0, India can expect little more roars from the Sri Lankan camp that will at least fancy a fight in the five-match ODI leg – beginning in Dambulla on Sunday – after losing all their Test teeth.

In terms of momentum, it’s uncontested so far and lopsidedly in India’s favour. A 15-day Test series ended in 11 and gave India their first ever 3-0 whitewash on foreign soil.

But the visitors will now look at that record performance as nothing more than priceless history, because it’s past. What lies ahead is a new challenge, and the traumatised hosts will prefer to think likewise.

Sri Lanka’s primary target will be to win a minimum of two matches for a straight qualification for the 2019 World Cup. At No. 8 currently on the ICC Rankings for ODIs, two wins will secure the hosts two points to reach 90 – which will be enough for them to stay No. 8, ahead of West Indies who have 78 points. Even if the West Indies win their remaining six one-dayers before the cut-off date of September 30, they will muster 88 points and remain out of the top-8 qualifying bracket.

But it won’t be easy having been wiped out 5-0 in their last bilateral series in November 2015 against India in India. Not to forget, Zimbabwe embarrassed Sri Lanka at home 3-2 in their last ODI series at home. As a result, Angelo Mathews voluntarily handed over the captaincy reins to Upul Tharanga, taking responsibility for the defeat.

The only glow in an otherwise gloomy recent head-to-head between the two nations is Sri Lanka beating India at the Champions Trophy in London earlier this year.

In the visitors’ camp, No. 3-ranked India have no World Cup qualification worries and therefore can focus on grooming players like Kuldeep Yadav, Kedar Jadhav, Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal and KL Rahul. While it’s a bit too early to consider this as 2019 World Cup preparation, it won’t be debated if Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli want to treat this as a beginning.

The Indian think-tank has reportedly confirmed KL Rahul cemented at No. 4 for the entire series. Understandably they don’t want to disturb the trusted limited-overs opening pair of in-form Shikhar Dhawan and new vice-captain Rohit Sharma.

Kohli at No. 3 and stabilizers-cum-finishers in the middle and lower order – MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav and Hardik Pandya – will make the Indian batting line-up an intimidating proposition for the Lankan bowlers.

The slight worry in case of Jadhav is that while his bowling is a welcome plus, his shoddy fielding will be under scrutiny – especially after chief selector MSK Prasad put fitness on top of the benchmarks set for selection.

Chinaman Kuldeep is fast becoming Kohli’s go-to spinner, especially due to his aggression towards taking wickets, which is what an equally aggressive Kohli expects from his bowlers. The second spinner choice will be between Patel and Chahal, while the pace department in the XI is expected to be manned by Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah and allrounder Pandya.

Keeping current form aside, the only stat going against India ahead of the series is in terms of matches against Sri Lanka in Dambulla. Out of the 11 ODIs played here, India have won only four.