India vs Sri Lanka, ODI stats wrap: From MS Dhoni's milestones to visitors' rare overseas whitewash

Sri Lanka squandered the opportunity of qualifying directly into ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 by allowing India to win the ODI series 5-0, which further rubbed salt into their wounds after the 3-0 whitewash in the Test series.

India had the momentum with them before coming into the series and they maintained it throughout, and substantiated its importance once again. On the contrary, Sri Lanka have to find myriad reasons over their defeat as it was the first time that they were whitewashed in a five-match ODI series at home.

Sri Lanka's struggle on the field in the home ODI series looked more difficult than an immigrant who moved to a new country recently. They tried to find solutions after every match, but their problem became even more complex than physics as they lost players due to injuries on a consistent basis. The number of captains that they used in the series were more than an average engineering students' backlogs. The time has come for them to come out from their transition period as early as possible and show the world that they are here to stay in international cricket.

Virat Kohli was as impeccable as his team was, as both broke records during the series. It was a dream outing for the visitors. The experienced openers performed, a captain and a former captain shone, bowlers got the results and India augmented their bench strength. The 'Men in Blue' do not like dawdling as they have already begun their preparation for the next World Cup by giving chances to a few players who do not often find themselves in the main event.

"The best thing is transparency. We address it and tell them that this is a bunch of 20-25 people who will make the probable for the World Cup and everyone has an equal opportunity to be tested at different stages," said Kohli after the whitewash.

"Till the World Cup, we have what 42 matches, 37 now if I am not wrong, so yeah we will have to keep trying different players and try the best combinations for us. And we will have to give that combination a long run before we settle into the World Cup.

"So everyone understands where we stand as a team, you have to appreciate that and accept that because it is about the larger picture, it is not about who is sitting out and who is playing, it is about focusing on a very big tournament,"added Kohli.

"I am quite lucky that I have a bunch of players that do not oppose anything that the management and me as captain address to them. It makes my job a lot more easier," Virat Kohli added when asked about future series' and players' rotation after the fifth ODI.

India became the first visiting team to win four consecutive bilateral ODI series' in Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka needs to remember before preparing for another series what Alan Cohen once said,"There is virtue in work and there is virtue in rest. Use both and overlook neither." On the other hand, India would like to dominate Australia at home in their upcoming series.

Let's look at all the records created and broken in the ODI series played between India and Sri Lanka.

Shikhar Dhawan missed out on becoming the second batsman after Javed Miandad to score seven consecutive fifty-plus scores against a team in ODIs. Javed Miandad scored seven consecutive fifty-plus scores against England between 1985 and 1987.

Shikhar Dhawan is the only Indian batsman to score six consecutive fifty-plus scores against a team in ODIs and he is also the only batsman to score six consecutive fifty-plus scores against Sri Lanka in ODIs.

Shikhar Dhawan's century in the first ODI played at Dambulla was the 11th of his career and now he is at the fourth place in the list of players scoring 11 centuries in least ODI innings.