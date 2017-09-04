India vs Sri Lanka: MS Dhoni the wicket-keeper enters the limelight after 100 stumpings in ODI

The first thing that comes to the mind of every cricket fan when speaking of MS Dhoni is the word 'finisher'. Seldom has the cricketing world seen such a clinical middle-order batsman who finishes off run chases with the ease of kicking a ball.

Dhoni has been all about the drama of the final over run chases. Most of his 13-year-old international career has been about him and that fateful bowler who bowls that last over. The game-turning innings in the 2011 World Cup final and the booming six to complete India's triumph will stand forever as Dhoni's legacy.

But what about his wicket-keeping?

Have India ever had a better wicket-keeper? Syed Kirmani comes to mind. The retired wicket-keeper was in all likelihood, the most technically-correct among Indian glovesmen. But how important technique is in cricket, be it batting, bowling or keeping, is still debated with Virender Sehwag's two triple hundreds standing as ominous examples for 'what works for one may not work for another'.

Dhoni belongs to one such category. He may not be the most polished of wicket-keepers around. But he has a self-made technique that works pretty well for him as evidenced by his 743 dismissals behind the stumps across formats, next only to Mark Boucher and Adam Gilchrist.

The two others mentioned, Boucher and Gilchrist, are known as much, if not more, for their glovework as their batting. They have stood guard behind the three poles with enough certainty and precision for over a decade to etch their names into the history books.

Dhoni, on the other hand, has been different. His legacy is written in gold courtesy his exploits with the willow that have often overshadowed his spectacular abilities behind the stumps.

During the 5th and final ODI of the India-Sri Lanka series, Dhoni became the first wicket-keeper to effect 100 stumpings in ODI cricket. He went past Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara's 99 stumpings to stand atop the wicket-keeper's chart. He had Sri Lankan tailender Akila Dananjaya stumped off Yuzvendra Chahal to complete the feat.

It is no surprise that this record bears Dhoni's name. He is a fantastic keeper to spinners, and this is proved by the sheer number of stumpings he effected over the course of his career. Dhoni has 161 stumpings across formats as against the next best, Kumar Sangakkara, who has 139. Only one other glovesman " Romesh Kaluwitharana " has over 100 stumpings across formats. Dhoni, however, is the only one to have over 100 in one format alone.

Cricket is a game of rules and there are several ways this is emphasised by coaches across the globe. Technique does not end with batting alone as wicket-keepers are also expected to follow certain guidelines to reap better returns.

One major rule with regards to wicket-keeping or fielding in general is inertia. With the ball travelling to the fielder's hands at rapid pace, they are expected to catch the ball and let it slide with the momentum for some time before resisting the motion. By absorbing the momentum of the ball slowly, the chances of it popping out are negated to a large extent.

While most wicket-keepers follow this tactic against fast bowlers or spinners, Dhoni has a completely different ideology. He believes in attacking the ball and throwing his hands at the stumps as quickly as possible. In Dhoni's case, when he keeps to the spinners, he moves his hands towards the ball and without moving his hand back for even a second, guides it to the stumps. This rapid movement saves more than a millisecond, which helps him make more stumpings than most other 'keepers.

His cheeky run-outs by standing in front of the stumps when the throw comes in is also something which young keepers around the globe are trying to imitate. While the age old wicket-keeping technique would state that a keeper needs to be behind the stumps when the throw comes in, Dhoni doesn't believe in that. He stands ahead and flicks the ball onto the stumps many a times to catch the batsman by surprise.

India's fielding coach, R Sridhar, had given an appropriate explanation for Dhoni's glovework. "While others use their hands to produce that give, he uses his wrists. While his hands are going towards the stumps, there's a slight flick of the wrists in the backward direction," R Sridhar had said, "That's the Mahi way, and it's one step ahead of the regular wicket-keeping manual."

