India vs Sri Lanka: The MS Dhoni power nap illustrates how the veteran brings calm amidst chaos

India are inching towards a comfortable series win. Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni are cruising towards the target with ease. It's all too smooth and easy in Pallekele but then, suddenly, everything goes wild. The fans go berserk. Bottles are flung onto the field. Play is temporarily suspended. No one heeds the warnings on the PA system " they have had enough. The policemen try to appease the crowd but to no avail.

The Sri Lankan players shift to the centre of the field to protect themselves. There is utter chaos. The umpires are continuously monitoring the situation. The Sri Lankan players, some worried faces, are standing helplessly near the 22-yard strip. Rohit is having a chat with the 12th man and amidst all this, Dhoni does the unthinkable. He puts down his bat, removes his helmet and gloves and goes for a power nap in the middle of the field.

Dhoni not just has this knack of playing defining innings, he has the knack of providing defining pictures and moments as well. There was the iconic twirl of the bat after hitting the winning six in the 2011 World Cup final at the Wankhede. At the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, he just stood and smiled as the other beside him went wild in celebrations after Dhoni's Usain Bolt-esque run out of Mustafizur Rahman which kept India in the hunt in 2016 World T20. As Dhoni went off to sleep at the Pallekele international stadium, social media erupted. Even the commentators and experts were amused.

"I think only Dhoni can do this," Harsha Bhogle said in the studio. "Catch a nap in the middle of the ground saying when you guys are done with with your stupidity, just tell me, I will pick up my bat and start playing again."

Sunil Gavaskar went one step ahead. "MSD is an ice cube, he is a refrigerator, he is a fridge, He should be a citizen of Iceland."

That moment encapsulated Dhoni the person and cricketer. He just shut him off from all the nonsense and then when finally, the riot task force emptied around 40 percent of the jampacked Pallekele international stadium, he got up and hit the winning runs and walked off. It was simple. It was easy.

Over the years, Dhoni has found himself amidst a variety of chaotic scenes. Chaos on the field with wickets tumbling at the other end and chaos off it with the ever-increasing scrutiny.

Questions such as 'should Dhoni be a part of the World Cup?' 'Will he play the World Cup?' 'Dhoni is ageing, he is already 36, why can't we look forward to the youngsters?' have been asked more times than the number of bottles flung inside the ground by the unruly crowd at Pallekele that night.

Before the Sri Lanka ODI series, out of nowhere, chief selector MSK Prasad raised an alarm saying Dhoni could no longer take his place for granted. "If he is delivering, why not? If he is not, we will have to look at alternatives," Prasad had said.

Amidst all the questions and criticism that his finishing powers are waning, Dhoni has remained calm. His ability to shut off the outside world is probably his biggest asset. An uncluttered mind makes the decision making easy.

Dhoni was amidst a huge mayhem just four days ago when Akila Dananjaya ran riot to bamboozle the top and middle order. He walked in at 118/4 with India chasing 231 from 47 overs and saw Dananjaya devour three more Indian batsmen at the other end. He remained unflustered, steadied the ship with Bhuvneshwar Kumar and dragged India past the finish line. He wasn't just handling one end, he was continuously guiding Bhuvneshwar at the other as well.

"When I went in to bat, MS told me to play my natural game like I play in Test cricket and don't take any pressure as we had a lot of overs at that time. We knew if we played them out we would chase easily," Bhuvneshwar said at the post match press conference.

"MS said play as you want to play. So at one particular stage I felt that I could play some attacking but risk free shots on which I had full confidence. So it's not like that he gave me any responsibility or asked me to play any big shots. It's just that the stage was such that I had confidence on myself that if I get such a ball I can hit it," Bhuvneshwar added.

In the third ODI, India were reeling at 61/4, chasing a tricky target of 218, when Dhoni strode out to the middle. He stabilised (67 not out) the proceedings along with Rohit Sharma (124 not out) and the duo stitched an unbeaten 157-run stand, third-highest for the fifth wicket for India against Sri Lanka, to clinch the series 3-0. In process, Dhoni equalled the record for most not-outs with Shaun Pollock and Chaminda Vaas in ODIs " 72.

