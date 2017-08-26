India vs Sri Lanka: 'Men in Blue' sweat out in practice session

Ahead of the third one-day match, 'Men in Blue' on Saturday could be seen sweating out and polishing their skills, a day before locking horns with the Sri Lankan team in Pallekele on Sunday. Team India is leading the five-match series with 2-0. After a resounding clean sweep against Sri Lanka in the recently concluded 3-Test series, Indian players are aiming to carry the winning momentum into the next match also. M.S. Dhoni and Bhuvneshwar Kumar stitched a crucial 100-run partnership to help India edge past Sri Lanka by three wickets in the rain-affected second ODI at Pallekele.