India vs Sri Lanka: Manish Pandey has shown he can be Yuvraj Singh's replacement in middle order

India went into the fourth ODI against Sri Lanka at Colombo on Thursday without havig to worry about having to win the series. That was already done a few days prior. That too without having to break much of a sweat. All that the team management had in its mind was experimentation and testing in preparation for the mother of all tournaments two years down the line " the World Cup. And guess what? They struck gold.

Manish Pandey. The exceptionally talented batsman, who made a stout ODI debut (which was also his India debut) against Zimbabwe in 2015, and three matches later played an absolute blinder against world champions Australia in their own backyard, under pressure and chasing a humongous total. After some time in the wilderness, having lost his place in the team due to an injury suffered during the Indian Premier League (IPL), Pandey is back. And back with a bang!

After getting off to a flyer, thanks to Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in against Sri Lanka at the R Premadasa Stadium, and with a 400-plus score looking very much on the cards, India suffered a deceleration in the middle overs, when Hardik Pandya and Rohit got out without any addition to the total and KL Rahul followed soon. Pandey, who was playing his first ODI in 10 months, had a job on his hands. He was joined by the peerless Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the middle and the task was to take India's innings to the culmination that the start deserved, thereby batting Sri Lanka out of the game. Pandey had a personal battle to win as well - that to make his way into the reckoning of the selectors.

And by the time the match got over, he had not only made his way, but stormed back into the selectors' scheme of things. His 42-ball 50 coming in at No 6 was an innings of sheer character and spoke of the quality of his batsmanship. It was exactly the innings that was required at that stage, and together with Dhoni (who incidentally got almost an identical score), Pandey catapulted India to a massive 375/5 in their 50 overs. Job done!

However, this triumphant return has a backstory. It wasn't achieved without its share of trials and tribulations. In the glow of the knock on Thursday, one must not forget the frustrations of a man, who first lost his place in the starting XI, and then, injury forced him out of the Champions Trophy when he seemed to be in reasonably good form.

"It is disappointing for sure to miss a tournament like the Champions Trophy but injuries are part and parcel of the game," Pandey said after missing the showpiece ICC event, even after being named in the squad, on the back of a successful IPL.

Indeed the IPL was a redeemer of sorts for Pandey, after his stock started to go down after a horrendous series against New Zealand in October last year. In that series, Pandey could merely score 17, 19, 28 (not out), 12 and 0, and after an equally unimpressive outing in the T20 series against England early this year, Pandey seemed to be going the way of a Manoj Tiwary, whose India career never took off despite the truckload of potential that he possessed. It became all the more difficult for Pandey because there were a host of players who could fit into the Indian middle order, which Pandey had staked a claim for.

Pandey was not played in the one-dayers against England, though he was a part of the squad. In the meantime, Kedar Jadhav went ahead and played two brilliant innings, at Pune and Kolkata. Pandaya had a reasonable series with the bat too, and what worked for both Jadhav and Pandya was that that they could turn their arms over when called upon o do so, to good effect. And there were, of course, the veterans and tried and tested performers Yuvraj Singh and Dhoni, who had rolled back the years and come up with two breathtaking knocks in the second ODI of that series. The England ODI series, therefore, put Pandey on the waiting list for a place in the cramped Indian middle order.

Add to the aforementioned list of names, that of Ajinkya Rahane, and those of the robust 'reserves' - Dinesh Karthik, Karun Nair, Ambati Rayudu and Shreyas Iyer - and the competition became even stiffer; it has been so for quite some time now, with the talent supply line going on the overdrive. Pandey was seen to be steadily losing ground.

