India vs Sri Lanka: A look at 5 players who should definitely find a place in visitors' ODI squad

For the upcoming ODI series, India could welcome some new faces while the focus will also be on the future of some stalwart players like Yuvraj Singh

India's tour of Sri Lanka is turning out to a draggy, dour one-sided affair but with these teams are set for a face off in a five match one day series after the three Tests. The excitement is set to go up a notch considering the teams played out a thriller in the Champions Trophy two months back, when Sri Lanka chased down a mammoth 321.

India have already made two 600-plus scores in the two Tests in Sri Lanka and they seem like a well oiled machine that can barely get anything wrong at the moment. But One Day cricket is a tricky affair and one or two good days could see Sri Lanka topple the Indians.

That said, this is one of those meaningless bilateral series and considering the 2019 World Cup, India would be kicking themselves if they do not start identifying their right players for the major tournament.

Kohli had hinted that he had certain preferences for the one day squad in a recent press conference.

"We are going to sit down on selection soon and we certainly have plans in mind and combinations that we want to speak about. So as captain I am definitely in the thick of things and know what to speak to the committee about," Kohli said.

The indications are that India could welcome some new faces, while the focus will also be on the future of some stalwart players like Yuvraj Singh.

But who comes in? Are there enough talents out there to push those in the current setup? Can the Sri Lanka series be used to try out some reserve players? There are a lot of questions left to be answered. Here's a look at five players who should be given a chance in the upcoming ODIs.

>Shreyas Iyer

An attacking top order batsman with a fearless attitude and flamboyant batting style, Shreyas Iyer has been knocking on Indian selectors' door for quite some time now. The 2015 IPL emerging player of the year has a spectacular First-class record but a less than extravagant List A record.

That said, some players turn on the screws at the right moment and Iyer seems to be one of those given the manner in which he slammed the South African A side to all corners of the park in a recent tri-series final. Iyer made 140* in 131 balls, coming in at number three, helping his team ace a chase of 268 without much trouble.

With Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan set at the top, Iyer could be a standby opener or could also play a Suresh Raina kind of role in the middle-order.

>Jaydev Unadkat

Jaydev Unadkat had a disastrous Test debut in South Africa and never played a Test again but returned to the One Day squad in 2013 to put in a few decent performances. However, his outings weren't really impressive and his career seemed to be spiralling down until Rising Pune Supergiant picked him in IPL 2017.

He finished the season with 24 wickets in 12 matches, next only to Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and was a vital cog in the Supergiant's setup. What stood out was his economy rate of 7.02 inspite of bowling a lot of his overs in the death. He was steady during his spells and contained runs with the new ball.

While his T20 exploits should ideally earn him a place only in the T20 squad, the manner in which he went about his business at the death makes him a real option for the ODIs. India also do not have a left-arm seamer at the moment in the ODI squad and Unadkat could add a new dimension to the bowling attack with his change of pace and cutters in the final overs.

>Krunal Pandya

His brother Hardik is already making rapid strides in international cricket and is a trusted ally of the captain. Krunal, though, shot to limelight only through the IPL where he put in eye-catching all-round performances for the Mumbai Indians in the last two editions of the tournament.

A tidy left-arm spinner in the Ravindra Jadeja mould, Krunal is an exceptional striker of the ball and arguably out-batted his brother in last two IPL seasons. Krunal's ability to catch the game by the scruff of its neck earned him rave reviews in the IPL and he could be a like-for-like replacement for Jadeja.

Jadeja requires a break and if India need a similar kind of bowler, Krunal should get the call-up ahead of Axar Patel, who has been tried and tested in that role before. The other Pandya also offers much more with the bat and on the field than Axar.

