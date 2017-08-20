India vs Sri Lanka Livestream: Here’s How and Where to Watch the 1st ODI in Dambulla

Following a stroll in the Test series, India is all set to take on hosts Sri Lanka in the five-match ODI series beginning Sunday in Dambulla.

Match Timing, 1st ODI

The first game will be played on Aug 20, 2017, and is scheduled to begin 2:30 p.m. IST, preceded by the toss at 2 p.m.

Live Broadcast/Streaming

The live broadcast of the match will be shown on Sony Six, Sony Six HD and Ten 3 while live streaming can be watched on Sony LIV.

Live Updates/Scorecard

You can also get real-time updates on India.com’s LIVE BLOG and track match scores on our LIVE SCORECARD

Quick Preview

India will enter the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium with winning momentum after the Men in Blue swept the three-match Test series 3-0 against the islanders.

On one hand, where India has had a stunning run in limited-overs format, Sri Lanka have been struggling. While India defeated the West Indies 3-1 in their last ODI series, Sri Lanka were defeated 2-3 by 11th ranked Zimbabwe at home.

Sri Lanka will also have to beat India in at least two of the five matches to secure a direct entry into the 2019 World Cup.

Squads

India: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Manish Pandey, Ajinkya Rahane, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah

Sri Lanka: Upul Tharanga (c), Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Chamara Kapugedera, Milinda Siriwardana, Malinda Pushpakumara, Akila Dananjaya, Lakshan Sandakan, Thisara Perera, Wanidu Hasaranga, Lasith Malinga, Dushmantha Chameera, Vishwa Fernando