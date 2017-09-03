India vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming: How and Where to Watch the 5th ODI in Colombo

Catch the Live streaming and telecast details of IND vs SL 5th ODI

With a 4-0 lead, India will be hoping to whitewash the five-match series against Sri Lanka as the teams face in the fifth One-Day International (ODI) at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

Match Timing, 5th ODI

Just like the previous four matches, the fifth game will be a day-night affair as well and is scheduled to begin 2:30 PM IST, preceded by the toss at 2 PM.

Live Broadcast/Streaming

The live broadcast of the match will be available on Sony Six, Sony Six HD and Ten 3 while live streaming is available on Sony LIV.

Live Updates/Scorecard

Quick Preview



A dominant India will look to complete a whitewash of Sri Lanka when the two teams face off in the fifth and final One-day International (ODI), as visitors are currently 4-0 ahead in the 5-match ODI series.

India had earlier achieved this feat, thrashing Sri Lanka 5-0, at home in 2014-15.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka, in a transition phase, will expect their young guns to give it back to the visitors in the final ODI if they are to escape another humiliating whitewash.