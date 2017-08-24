India vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming: Here’s How and Where to Watch the 2nd ODI in Kandy

India began their ODI campaign against Sri Lanka with a win in their first match and will look to continue their juggernaut. India take in the Lankans in the second ODI on Thursday.

Match Timing, 2nd ODI

The second game will be played on August 24, 2017, and is scheduled to begin 2:30 PM IST, preceded by the toss at 2 PM.

Live Broadcast/Streaming

The live broadcast of the match will be shown on Sony Six, Sony Six HD and Ten 3 while live streaming can be watched on Sony LIV.

Live Updates/Scorecard

Quick Preview

India have been dominant throughout the Sri Lankan series. They won the Test series and began the 5-match ODI series with a win in the first one day international last Sunday. They will look to keep the winning momentum while the Lankans should look ways to avoid another series whitewash on their home turf.

Niroshan Dickwella was the sole batsman who has been decent in this tournament and he will need support from Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis and Angelo Mathews. India, on the other side, have been firing on all cylinders. Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli and Axar Patel, all shone for Team India in the first match.

Sri Lanka will also have to beat India in at least two of the five matches to secure a direct entry into the 2019 World Cup.

Squads

India: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Manish Pandey, Ajinkya Rahane, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah

Sri Lanka: Upul Tharanga (c), Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Chamara Kapugedera, Milinda Siriwardana, Malinda Pushpakumara, Akila Dananjaya, Lakshan Sandakan, Thisara Perera, Wanidu Hasaranga, Lasith Malinga, Dushmantha Chameera, Vishwa Fernando