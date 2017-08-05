India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Streaming 2nd Test Match 2017: Watch IND vs SL LIVE Cricket Match on Sony Ten Network

Watch free live streaming of India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test match, 2017. The IND vs SL match will be telecast LIVE on Sony Ten network. The free live streaming of the match will be available on SonyLIV. The IND vs SL 2nd Test Day 1 starts at 10 AM IST. The English feed of the IND vs SL will be available on Sony SIX/HD and Hindi feed on Sony Ten 3/HD. Catch- IND vs SL LIVE Score

After India declared on 622, Sri Lanka got off to a poor start in their 1st innings. Spinner Ravi Ashwin picked two wickets to as hosts ended day two on 50/2, still trailing by 572 runs. Ashwin removed both the Sri Lankan openers, Dimuth Karunaratne and Upul Tharanga, to put India on top.

Virat Kohli-led India outplayed Sri Lanka in all the departments in the opening match. Shikhar Dhawan, Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara hit their centuries and looked in ominous form. The spinner duo of R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja also impressed with the ball. Meanwhile, Pujara is playing his 50th Test match. Read the 2nd Test match preview here

Former Sri Lanka’s ODI captain Lahiru Thiramane returns for his team after a year. Dinesh Chandimal also returns to the team after battling illness and will lead the team.

Sri Lanka were poor in the first match and will look for redemption as they failed to click as a unit.

Squads

India: Virat Kohli (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Abhinav Mukund, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami.

Sri Lanka: Dinesh Chandimal (C), Angelo Mathews, Upul Tharanga, Dimuth Karunaratne, Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Danushka Gunathilaka, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Nuwan Pradeep, Rangana Herath, Dilruwan Pere.