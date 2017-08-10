India vs Sri Lanka: Hosts bring back Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Gamage for 3rd Test

>Colombo: Sri Lanka on Thursday named a 15-man squad led by Dinesh Chandimal for the third Test against India, which has taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

Sri Lanka Cricket said right-arm fast bowlers Dushmantha Chameera and Lahiru Gamage were brought into the squad in place of injured Nuwan Pradeep and Rangana Herath.

Visitor's Ravindra Jadeja has been suspended for the third Test and BCCI have named Axar Patel as his replacement for the Pallekele Test. Virat Kohli and Co lead the 3-match series 2-0 and the hosts will be trying to avoid a whitewash by India at the match starting at Pallekele on Saturday.

Sri Lanka: Dinesh Chandimal (captain), Angelo Mathews, Upul Tharanga, Dimuth Karunaratne, Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Mendis, Dananjaya de Silva, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Gamage, Dilruwan Perera, Malinda Pushpakumara, Lakshan Sandakan and Lahiru Thirimanne.