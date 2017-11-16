India vs Sri Lanka: First Test, Day 1 scoreboard

Kolkata, Nov 16 (IANS) Following is the scoreboard at the end of the opening day of the first cricket Test between India and Sri Lanka at the Eden Gardens here on Thursday:

India 1st Innings:

Lokesh Rahul c Dickwella b Lakmal 0

Shikhar Dhawan b Lakmal 8

Cheteshwar Pujara batting 8

Virat Kohli lbw b Lakmal 0

Extras 1 (b 0, lb 1, w 0, nb 0)

Total 17 (3 wickets, 11.5 Overs)

Fall of wickets: 1-0 (Rahul, 0.1 overs), 2-13 (S Dhawan, 6.2), 3-17 (Kohli, 10.1)

Bowling:

Suranga Lakmal 6-6-0-3

Lahiru Gamage 5.5-1-16-0

--IANS

pur/dg