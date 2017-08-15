India vs Sri Lanka: What does Yuvraj Singh's absence from limited overs squad tell us?

It’s clear that although Yuvraj has made the right noises since his return, his scores, barring one or two occasions, have failed to justify the management’s faith in him.

In the post-mortem of the India's meek surrender to Pakistan in ICC Champions Trophy, the two spinners " Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, along with senior pros Yuvraj and MS Dhoni were the major cause of ire of many people, who kept asking the selectors to drop the lot.

It seems the selectors have granted those people their wish" albeit in the guise of resting them, as all of them except Dhoni, found their name missing from India's ODI and T20 squad for the limited overs leg of the Sri Lanka tour, announced on Sunday.

While the selection committee has still kept the door open for Yuvraj, the time seems right for asking the more important question which no one seems to be asking " Does the current India team need Yuvraj as an ODI player?

Let's take a closer look at both the sides of the deal.

>Pros

A veteran of over 300 ODIs, Yuvraj is a player who has proven his abilities to play match-turning roles time and again, throughout his career.

The current Indian team's middle order, barring MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli, is still pretty thin on experience, something which will be addressed by keeping Yuvraj in the playing XI.

It is worth noting that one of the foremost reasons for bringing back Yuvraj " a man who has acquired a taste for comebacks in recent years, was actually to bring some stability and big-match experience in the squad.

A cricketer worth his talent and proficiency would surely be a valuable asset going forward, not just in the exact value of runs he scores, but also in terms of the mentor that he might have been to the likes of Pandyas and Jadhavs. Having a senior arm around your shoulders is never a bad thing for any youngster, and considering this 'pie-chucker' arm is also adept at breaking a partnership or two, why wouldn't a team want him?

His bowling, though less used now-a-days, has traditionally come to India's rescue whenever a ball was thrown in his hand. With some more overs under his belt, there is a good chance that he will once again become the partnership breaker by the time India go to England in World Cup 2019.

In the context of this series, his previous stints in the Lankan Island could surely have helped the squad, bearing in mind the fact that not many of the young crop have played an ODI in Sri Lanka before.

> Yuvraj's career in Numbers

Matches Innings Runs Highest score Average Strike Rate 100s/50s Wickets 304 278 8701 150 36.55 87.67 14/52 111

Source: ESPNcricinfo

One of the primary reasons for bringing back Yuvraj was the lack of firepower in India's middle order. Although India has now unearthed the talents of Kedhar Jadhav and Hardik Pandya, the duo is still far away from the status of a proven boundary-hitter like Yuvraj.

In his second wind since January 2017, Yuvraj hasn't set the world on fire yet. His recent record is a testimony to such a claim. That being said, in the two games that Yuvraj did score some runs, it became clear as to why the management still has faith on the 35-year-old.

In the ODI against England in Cuttack, India were in a tricky situation of 25 for 3 at a point of time. It was Yuvraj, who along with Dhoni, first rescued the faltering innings, rebuilt it, and in the closing hours of the game, led such an assault that India eclipsed the mountain of 381 runs. Simply put, not every player is capable of such a feat, which makes Yuvraj all-the-more special.

Yuvraj does seem to have a lot of fire left in him. Undoubtedly, the southpaw remains a man for the big moments.

>Cons

However, there have been calls to reassess Yuvraj's future, after India's inglorious surrender in Champions Trophy final against Pakistan. And to be fair , there is a point.

During the course of the ICC Champions Trophy, there were numerous occasions where Indian bowlers felt hard done by Yuvraj's sloppiness in the field.

One of the most prominent instance of such a display was seen in the India-Sri Lanka match in the league stage.

It was the 19th over of the chase. Set a daunting target of 321, Sri Lanka surprisingly, were giving the Men in Blue a run for their money. Kusal Mendis and Danushka Gunathilaka " relatively unheard of, had just started their carnage in what would eventually be a historic win for the Lankans. The young Mendis, in an attempt to further speed up the chase, scooped up a Jadeja delivery over mid-wicket. In the air for a long time, with Yuvraj running from long-on, the end seemed near for Mendis.

