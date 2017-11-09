India vs Sri Lanka: Dinesh Chandimal Talks About Enormous Challenge His Team Faces

The first Test begins in Kolkata at the Eden Gardens and Lankan captain Dinesh Chandimal is more than aware of the challenge ahead.

New Delhi: India will be hosting Sri Lanka for nine matches across all three formats starting on November 16. This after beating them 9-0 across the three formats when they went to Lanka earlier this year. It does not eventually take a rocket scientist to figure out who the favourites will be when the battle resumes in India. The first Test begins in Kolkata at the Eden Gardens and Lankan captain Dinesh Chandimal is more than aware of the challenge ahead.

“It’s not a revenge. It’s rather a big challenge for us. India is now the number one team in the world. But we come to India after our successes against Pakistan. We are confident,” Chandimal said at the Sri Lankans’ arrival media conference, a day after stepping on to Indian soil.

The islanders had put up a much improved showing against Pakistan, winning the Test series 2-0 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). “We are looking forward to the India challenge. We have our plans, and we hope to execute them to beat India,” the 27-year-old said.

The Sri Lanka captain is on his first Test tour to India. The neighbours are slated to play three Tests, three ODIs and the same number of T20Is over the next one and a half months. (With IANS inputs)