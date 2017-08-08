India vs Sri Lanka, with a difference: Mahela Jayawardene's Usain Bolt tweet ticks off MS Dhoni fans

While many found Mahela Jayawardene's tweet to be harmless and in good humour, there were others who took it upon themselves to give it back to the Sri Lankan for 'trolling' Dhoni.

The biggest news that took the sporting world by surprise was Usain Bolt losing in the 100 metres final in the IAAF World Athletics Championships. With that being his last individual race, people couldn't stop singing praises about the Jamaican sprinter who cemented his legacy as the Greatest of All Time (GOAT).

Among the hordes of people who expressed their admiration for the eight-time Olympic champion was former Sri Lankan captain Mahela Jayawardene.

The 40-year-old took to Twitter to voice his respect for the 11-time world champion Usain Bolt

However, a Twitter user had an 'unlikely' response that referred to former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Also respect to @msdhoni who is more faster than bolt " Swami Ram (@swamiram96) August 7, 2017

This reference between Bolt and Dhoni came into picture in that memorable World Cup T20 match in 2016 between India and Bangladesh when the then captain pulled off an 'impossible' run out to secure a one-run victory for India.

Jayawardene joined in on the fun and passed a seemingly innocuous jibe at Dhoni

Was Dhoni on his bike? 🙊https://t.co/4G92pBh8yi " Mahela Jayawardena (@MahelaJay) August 7, 2017

This was enough for Twitterati to take sides on this debate that blew out of proportion. While many found Jayawardene's tweet to be harmless and in good humour, there were others who took it upon themselves to give it back to the Sri Lankan for 'trolling' Dhoni.

Even the official Twitter handle of the Chennai Super Kings had a cheeky response to Jaywardene's tweet

Bolt being a fellow superhuman, spikes would do. But, the usual mount - 🚁. 😉 " Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) August 7, 2017

There were some other tweets that trolled Jayawardene in both jest and seriousness

No.. Dhoni is not faster than Bolt. Srilankan batsmen fall of wickets is faster than Bolt, Bike, Train etc " Kim Jong-fUn.!! (@iamVinuChandar) August 7, 2017

Jealous of MSD Mahela. You are also fast between wickets. Learn to appreciate your fellow cricketers friend. " Venkata Subramani (@venksubb) August 8, 2017

Though there is no way of determining if Dhoni is actually faster than Bolt, his fans have no second thoughts in believing that the internet cannot be false when it 'proves' Dhoni's superior speed.

Sir make them both run wearing pads and see @msdhoni will be on the finish line first @usianbolt nothing against U. " Pritish Mahi (@pradhanpritish1) August 8, 2017

For now, though the debate might continue in select circles about the sprinting capabilities of the former Indian skipper, Jayawardene proved that when it comes to wit, he is as quick as a lightning bolt.