India vs Sri Lanka: Dhoni, Bhuvi clinch victory from the jaws of defeat

With a mere 232 runs required in 47 overs , Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan provided a solid start to India and everyone expected another one sided match. Out of the blue, Akila Dananjaya shocked the world by foxing the Indian batsman who became susceptible to his masterful use of the Googly. KL Rahul, Kedar Jadhav, Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya-all of them fell like a pack of cards. But Dananjaya’s magic did not prove to be enough in the end as Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mahendra Singh Dhoni took India out of trouble and helped the team clinch the victory from the jaws of defeat.