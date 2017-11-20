India vs Sri Lanka: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shikhar Dhawan Not to Feature in Nagpur Test

The Indian squad has been announced for the first two Tests. The second Test begins on November 24 in Nagpur.

The BCCI in three tweets tweeted to say, “NEWS – Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Shikhar Dhawan released from Indian Test team. Vijay Shankar has been named as Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s replacement in the squad #INDvSL … The duo made a request to the selectors and the team management to release them owing to personal reasons. Mr. Dhawan is available for selection for the third Test.”

The first Test in Kolkata, which was marred by rain, ended in a thrilling draw on Monday after the hosts dominated. Sri Lanka are slated to play three matches each in all the three formats of the game on the ongoing tour.